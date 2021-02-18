Madison County shelters open

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Overnight shelters and warming stations across Madison County are once again taking care of a lot of people this week.
Employees at the Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission opened the doors to the cafeteria at 5 pm, February 17th.
The CEO Keith Overholt says, more than 300 people are spending the night and they provide more than 1000 meals a day.
The Downtown Rescue Mission is not the only organization offering a helping hand.
The Salvation Army in Madison County and the Max Luther Community Center in Huntsville are some of the other organizations who are helping a lot of people.
Leaders at all these organizations want you to know, their doors are open, and they have a plate of food ready for you.
“It’s not just homeless people. We have seen some people who just did not have adequate heat at their house. Our warming shelter is not just for homeless, our services are open for anybody in our community that is in need,” said Chris Bryant, Salvation Army Corps Officer.
“No matter what, we do not turn anybody away. Everybody is allowed to come in. When it is cold, we do not want anybody dying on the street, or cold on the street, or hungry on the street. Come to the Downtown Rescue Mission and we will take care of you,” said Keith Overholt, Downtown Rescue Mission CEO.
The Salvation Army and Downtown Rescue Mission are currently accepting donations to help people stay warm.
If you want to make a donation you can simply bring them to the shelter.
