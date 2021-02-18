Lions will play Florida State in 2023

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lions of UNA continue with the transition to Division One football. The biggest opponent in school history awaits November 18, 2023.
The University of North Alabama has added a football game at Florida State to its 2023 schedule. The Lions will face the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.
It will be UNA’s first game against an ACC opponent in football and the first against a school from a Power Five Conference. The meeting will mark the ninth game between a UNA football squad and an FBS program. The Lions had played four FBS programs prior to the 2020 season when they met Liberty, Southern Mississippi and BYU, all on the road.
North Alabama already has a game scheduled at Memphis in 2022 and will face Florida State in 2023 and North Carolina in 2027.
The Lions made the move to the newly formed ASUN football conference and will begin play in the league in the Fall of 2021.
