LIFE Resources of Jackson County seeking financial donations to serve people in need

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - If you are in need of a hot meal or resources to help with a job, a Jackson County organization can help.
But they are also in need of financial donations.
This week during the winter storm, LIFE Resources of Jackson County has helped around a dozen people in need of a hot meal, shower or warm clothing.
“We have employees helping one on one with jobs and housing, we have our showers still open and once someone comes out the shower we sanitize it and we also have our laundry facilities still open,” said Director Josh Sherlin.
They provide resources to the homeless and others who may have fallen on hard times according to Sherlin.
“I actually got a call from an individual this morning wanting to know if he can come by and get some food. So, he had a home with one of our past clients doing really good, just needed some food. So, it’s a little bit of everyone and we don’t want to turn anyone away,” said Sherlin.
Due to the pandemic, Sherlin said they are not able to offer overnight housing and are only able to keep their doors open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
He said they have received a generous amount of food and clothing donations, but are now in need of financial donations.
“We have a goal of $10,000 to raise between December and the end of March. That keeps us going during the winter months. We’re actually a little hallway there right now, so that’s the main thing. We’re mainly trying to stay open because we are not able to do a whole lot of fundraising like we would normally do,” said Sherlin.
If you would like to make a financial donation, you can click here.
