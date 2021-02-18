Investigation underway after bank robbery in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is now in custody after police officers say he robbed a bank in Albertville Thursday afternoon.
Police confirmed one man walked into the Regions Banks on U.S. Highway 431 in Albertville just before 1:30 p.m. He walked in, robbed the bank and left.
A group of officers were near the scene when it happened were able to find him and take him into custody shortly after.
Police say they believe the man was unarmed and the amount of money taken is still unknown at this time.
After the alleged robbery, Albertville police issued an alert to other law enforcement to be on the lookout for a vehicle believed to be connected to the robbery. Boaz police located the vehicle and took three other people into custody, it is unclear if they will be charged.
No injuries were reported.
WAFF is told the FBI has also been contacted to assist in the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.