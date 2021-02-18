Into the afternoon and evening hours

It’s still cold out there for your afternoon with temperatures hovering in the 30s for most.
Not a whole lot of change for our day ahead, but snow will begin to melt a little more. A slight chance at some showers and flurries this afternoon, but nothing is looking significant at this point.
Gusty north winds will bring an additional chill to your Thursday day and Thursday evening with temperatures feeling like the teens overnight.
Hope for warmer weather is on the way as we head into the weekend! Temperatures will recover and start to look more normal across the Valley. The forecast for the next 10 days will reintroduce the 40s and 50s, but more importantly the 60s as we head towards March.
For your afternoon and evening commutes, take it slow and easy… with the snow melting and the temperatures dropping overnight roads may not be the easiest to travel on.
