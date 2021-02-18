Icy conditions impeding Florence homicide investigation

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Winter storm conditions Wednesday continued to impede the investigation into a weekend homicide.
Police have been investigating the death of Patrice Denice Lott, 48, ever since officers received a call early Sunday morning to a Royal Avenue residence.
“They are trying to do some of the legwork and paperwork that’s required,” he said. “It’s just hard to get out and identify anybody, and nobody’s coming in for interviews.
“They are communicating back and forth, but it’s tough to do,” Tyler said. “We’re limited on what we can get done, but we will be posted and ready to proceed as quickly as we can.”
Florence police responded to a report of a death at 850 N. Royal Ave. and remained at the scene for several hours, gathering evidence and information.
Authorities are not discussing details, including any potential cause of death, since the investigation is continuing.
Tyler said Lott died from “unnatural causes.”
Police are trying to find out when the last time was that anybody had contact with Lott.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Florence police at 256-760-6500, Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at 256-386-8685, or Text-A-Tip to 274637 using keyword FPDTIP plus your message.
“We just want anyone with information to share it with us,” Tyler said. “You can do it anonymously.”
