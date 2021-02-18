Huntsville International Airport to reward frontline workers with giveaway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville International Airport is giving back to those who have given the most during the pandemic.
The airport will select the first 50 qualified registrants and reward each person with two round trip airline tickets that can be used to book a Frontier Airlines flight to Orlando. Eligible travel dates for this contest are February 25th – March 25th. There are no exceptions so participants should make sure that they have the availability to travel before entering the contest.
“Frontier Airlines serves our market with flights to sunny Orlando, Florida”, said Jana Steen, PR Manager at Huntsville International Airport. “They have continued this service through trying times so we wanted to fill up some of those seats. This promotion gives HSV a chance to reward not only the men and women who have been on the front lines battling Covid-19 but also to give business to our airline partner who has continued to show a commitment to Huntsville. We believe it’s a win-win for everyone.”
Registration opens Friday, February 19 at noon. You can only register once per person and you must be at least 18-years-old to qualify. Registrants will need to identify their employer and job title in order to determine eligibility.
Winners will be announced on the Huntsville International Airport Facebook Page beginning Friday, February 19 after 1 p.m. Winners will also be contacted (for booking purposes only) using the e-mail provided on their registration. HSV reserves the right to change the rules of this contest at any time. Employees and tenants of the Port of Huntsville may not register for the contest.
HSV is using the following definition of a “frontline worker” to determine eligibility for this contest: “(a) health care workers, defined as all paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or their infectious secretions and materials, and (b) first responders, defined as an active duty law enforcement officers and firefighters.”
