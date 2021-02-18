Snow and sleet continue to fall in the Shoals

THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - It looks like a winter wonderland out here but don’t let this beautiful snow fool you!
Most of the roads in the Shoals have been deemed impassable and are extremely dangerous to drive on. Law enforcement officers are urging people to stay home unless its absolutely necessary.
Franklin and Colbert County EMA have deemed all county roads impassable.
Lauderdale County roads have icy conditions with stalled vehicles.
-----
Some roads are starting to clear in Florence, but this second round of snow and sleet could cause more icy roads.
David Koonce with the Florence Street Department is urging people to stay inside.
He said his crews have been working around the clock to make sure that roads are continually salted and bridges sanded.
Koonce said the reason side roads are still bad is because they don’t have the resources to treat all of the roads and they are trying to save the amount of salt they have left for more possible icy storms and other emergencies.
He said right now they are monitoring what the conditions will be like in the next hour, but the work hasn’t stopped.
“These guys are really good at what they do. Safety is a priority for them. We do have accidents. Our trucks usually slide off of the streets first. Those are the troubled spots that we treat but that’s what they do. You got to take your hats off to them for doing such a great job and being willing to come in to work and work long hours and take the risk. They are doing a great job,” said Koonce.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.