Duke’s Cleaner’s in Boaz offering free cleaning services to unemployed job seekers

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz cleaning business is helping those who are unemployed in its own unique way.
Dukes’ Cleaner’s has been in business in Boaz for the past 45 years.
If you’re unemployed and need an outfit cleaned for a job interview, Duke’s Cleaner’s will do it for free.
Owner Eric Duke said it’s his way of giving back to the community and making job seekers feel their best during an interview.
“It’s for the unemployed and we know that can be a struggle especially if they have kids at home and school is not really cheap, you know buying books and everything. So, we’re just trying to help them out and if they can look their best then maybe they will feel more relaxed and help them with the job they are looking for,” said Duke.
Duke said he doesn’t have an expiration date for the free service.
If you drop off clothes, they’ll be ready the next business day.
