Two East Limestone Volunteer firefighters injured battling house fire

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - East Limestone Volunteer Firefighters responded to a fire on Hall Road in Limestone County on Wednesday morning.
Two of their firefighters were injured while battling the fire.
The department says one firefighter fell and broke his leg, another’s leg was injured when part of a wall collapsed on him.
The firefighter who fell has been released from the hospital already. The firefighter injured by the wall is still in the hospital following surgery.
