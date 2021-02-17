Two East Limestone Volunteer firefighters injured battling house fire

Fire damages home in Limestone County (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 17, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 12:55 PM

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - East Limestone Volunteer Firefighters responded to a fire on Hall Road in Limestone County on Wednesday morning.

East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department (Source: WAFF)

Two of their firefighters were injured while battling the fire.

The department says one firefighter fell and broke his leg, another’s leg was injured when part of a wall collapsed on him.

The firefighter who fell has been released from the hospital already. The firefighter injured by the wall is still in the hospital following surgery.

