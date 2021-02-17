Room in the Inn Marshall County ready to help during winter weather

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you need a warm place to stay or financial assistance, one local organization in Marshall County has their doors open.
James Paterson has been homeless for three months.
He learned about the Room in the Inn program in Marshall County and reached out for help.
“I’m just in between places to live. I was on the streets in Huntsville for a while, and they come pick me up as a matter fact and brought me back here,” said Patterson.
The program requires a picture ID, drug and alcohol test and background check to include violent crimes and sexual offenses.
So far, 24 people have been served in the program this year according to Day Program Coordinator Samantha Logan.
“Most of the ones that have come in have all been homeless without a home and we do have some that come in just because of the cold environment. They have a home, but their house is not equivalent enough to keep them warm enough,” said Logan.
During the night, 26 local churches provide shelter to members which James said he is thankful for.
“The churches are really good. They feed us well and we have a warm place to stay at night and different churches host us and they give us personal hygiene items,” said Patterson.
If you are in need of shelter, you may come in and register from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Sunday at Lake City Assembly of God Church in Guntersville.
The Room in the Inn program ends March 31st.
