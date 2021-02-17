North Alabama Health Departments begin to reopen for COVID vaccine second doses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama Health Departments were forced to close Monday due to a round of wintry weather. Some are back open Wednesday, while others remain closed. Health Departments in north Alabama only have second dose vaccine available currently. ADPH promises that people due for their second doses will be able to get them over the next two weeks. Both the Pfizer and Moderna second doses can be administered up to 6-weeks after the first dose. Some clinics are planning extended hours over the next few days.