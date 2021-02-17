North Alabama Health Departments begin to reopen for COVID vaccine second doses

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 17, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 11:52 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - North Alabama Health Departments were forced to close Monday due to a round of wintry weather. Some are back open Wednesday, while others remain closed. Health Departments in north Alabama only have second dose vaccine available currently. ADPH promises that people due for their second doses will be able to get them over the next two weeks. Both the Pfizer and Moderna second doses can be administered up to 6-weeks after the first dose. Some clinics are planning extended hours over the next few days.

Health Departments are posting plans on Facebook, not all plans have been finalized yet.

COLBERT COUNTY:

Due to hazardous road conditions, Colbert County Health Department will be closed on Wednesday, February 17,...

Posted by Colbert County Health Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

DEKALB COUNTY:

DeKalb County Health Department is closed today, February 16. We are working on a plan to reschedule appointments. We will provide update when available.

Posted by DeKalb County Health Department on Monday, February 15, 2021

FRANKLIN COUNTY:

Franklin County Health Department will plan to close on Wednesday, February 17th, due to continued weather conditions...

Posted by Franklin County Health Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

JACKSON COUNTY:

Because of weather closures earlier this week, Jackson County Health Department will have extended hour vaccination...

Posted by Jackson County Health Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

LAWRENCE COUNTY:

We will open for business tomorrow (Feb. 17) at 8am, weather permitting. More information will come on the extended hours for this week. Thank you for your patience.

Posted by Lawrence County Health Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

LAUDERDALE COUNTY:

Beyond our control due to present and pending weather conditions, the Lauderdale County Health Department will remain...

Posted by Lauderdale County Health Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

LIMESTONE COUNTY:

Limestone County Health Department is closed for the remainder of today. We will open for business tomorrow (Feb. 17) at...

Posted by Limestone County Health Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

MADISON COUNTY:

Madison County Health Department is closed for the remainder of today. We will open for business tomorrow (Feb. 17) at...

Posted by Madison County Health Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

MARSHALL COUNTY:

Very important! Please read all of post! The Marshall County Health Department plans to open tomorrow. Due to weather...

Posted by Marshall County Health Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

MORGAN COUNTY:

Because of weather closures earlier this week, Morgan County Health Department will have extended hour vaccination...

Posted by Morgan County Health Department on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

