Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative assisting with winter storm coverage in Tennessee

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - To help those impacted by the ice storm, utility workers from Northeast Alabama are hitting the road to get the lights back on for folks in other parts of the state, and even Tennessee.
Eight crew members from Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative loaded up from their warehouse to head to Shelbyville, TN to help assist with power outages.
Kelli Whorton is the Communications Director for Marshall Dekalb Electric Cooperative.
She said, right now, there are nearly 8,000 power outages in Shelbyville.
Crew members will help assist Duck River Electric Membership Corporation by picking up downed power lines and trees.
Most importantly, Whorton said crews will be able to restore power and help families in need.
“They are able to get that power restored to that home and a member comes out, they’re so thankful especially in conditions like this and it’s so cold. These members are ready for their power to be turned back on and they want it sooner than later. So, for these guys to be able to go out it’s very humbling for them and rewarding and this is one reason they do what they do,” said Whorton.
Crew members are expected to be in Shelbyville for a few days and will stay as long as needed to help assist.
