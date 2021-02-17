LifeSouth back open; Donations needed after winter storm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Right now, area hospitals have no more than two days worth of blood supplies.
After being closed for two days, LifeSouth is urging everyone eligible to help meet the demand as soon as road conditions improve.
All blood types are needed right now, especially type O donors. An added bonus, any donation includes a test for COVID-19 antibodies as well.
“We are going to need an out pour of donors waiting at our doors to donate tomorrow to makeup for a two day loss,” McPhail said
LifeSouth operates donation centers in Albertville, Cullman, Decatur, Florence, Huntsville and Madison.
Mobile Blood Drive locations
Marshall County:
Guntersville Walmart: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Marshall Dekalb Electric Company: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cullman County:
Folsom Center for Rehabilitation: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Dicks Sporting Goods: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Madison County:
Kroger on University Drive: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sam’s Club Huntsville: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Additionally, the LifeSouth Center in Florence will open at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.