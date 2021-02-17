Huntsville ordinance for pet owners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you live in Huntsville city limits and own a pet, listen up.
With the freezing temperatures outside, a City ordinance is in effect that could result in you paying more than a $300 fine, and getting a court summons.
This ordinance deals with animal cruelty.
According to the rules in Huntsville, whenever the temperatures drop below 40 degrees, if you have a pet outside, you have to make sure they’re taken care of and warm.
WAFF talked with the director of Huntsville Animal Services Dr. Karen Sheppard.
She says just this week, they have already responded to about a dozen calls and some of the cases are serious.
Employees at Huntsville Animal Services received a call about a litter of puppies left outside in freezing weather.
This is another case of, if you see something say something.
Dr. Sheppard says really young animals can’t regulate their body temperature and therefore should not be left outside.
If you see a pet left outside for a long time and think it’s being neglected you’re encouraged to call Huntsville animal services at (256)883-3788.
“When it’s below 40 degrees, especially when it gets into the teens, if you see an unattended pet that’s outside without shelter, without a dog house, you see it shivering, you can give us a call,” said Dr. Sheppard.
When a member on animal services arrives, they have to do an investigation.
If someone is found being cruel to an animal and not having the right conditions for them, they could be given a court summons which is a misdemeanor, and pay a fine for more than $300.
So, a good rule of thumb, if you’re cold, assume your pet is cold.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.