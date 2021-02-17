Huntsville Meals On Wheels closed Tuesday and Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have an elderly neighbor who relies on a service like Meals On Wheels, you should check in on them.
Madison County Meals On Wheels is not running February 16th or 17th.
The organization uses volunteer drivers who don’t feel safe because of the snow and icy roads.
Although this is very unfortunate for the 250 seniors who receive food from Meals On Wheels, the situation could’ve been a lot worse.
The organizations food supplier was off for Presidents’ Day.
Instead of going without yesterday, they were able to provide meals thanks to donations and a fundraiser held by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Yesterday, when deliveries were made, all of the seniors were told they would not be coming Tuesday or Wednesday, so they’ve had some time to plan.
“They understand. I even had a client call me yesterday and say, if they’re coming to deliver meals today my front porch is icy, so will you tell them to please be careful. So that’s generally the attitude that they have,” said Meals On Wheels Coordinator Jeanie Glynn.
Marshall County’s Meals On Wheels service will also not deliver food tomorrow.
