Hundreds still without power in Limestone County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Linemen have been working tirelessly on damaged power lines, trying to get the lights back on for people in Limestone County.
But many people are still in the dark.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, around 727 Athens Utilities customers are still without power.
We stopped by one of the areas with the most outages Tuesday night in West Limestone County, to see how people are doing there.
James and Lacey Smith live off of Williams Road in Athens lost power around 5 p.m. Monday. James’ mother, Nachole Smith, tells us she lost power on Monday, but it came back on quickly.
“I actually lost power at my house as well and it was about three hours and we got our power back,” Nachole Smith said.
She wishes she knew a time crews are able to make it out
“So maybe they could get a hotel, or call insurance and see if that’s covered, because right now they’re having to sleep on air mattresses at my house and that can’t be comfortable,” she explained.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks says crews are working as quickly as they can.
He also wants to remind those without power, to check their home’s weatherhead, the entry point where power lines meet the building, to make sure it hasn’t been damaged by ice or fallen trees.
If that’s the case, you’ll need to call out an electrician.
Fortunately, some people in the county are getting their power back.
Amanda Taylor who lives on East Limestone Road tells us she’s grateful to sleep in a warm house after being powerless for over 24 hours.
“We didn’t think that we would get power back today. we figured it would be tomorrow or the next day because we knew everyone was busy. when it came on it was a big relief,” Taylor said.
And for those still waiting...
“Hopefully everybody else’s power will come back on tonight,” she said.
And for those without power who don’t have anywhere else to go, the Central Church of Christ in Athens will be welcoming people all night long.
