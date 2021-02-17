Franklin Co. 911 Center sees uptick in calls from people on oxygen, less car accident reports

FRANKLIN CO, Ala. (WAFF) - The 911 center is dealing with a high number of calls today. While no one likes the thought of losing electricity in these conditions, the threat is terrifying for the people who depend on electricity to breathe.
Franklin County EMA, Mary Glass, said the majority of the calls have been from people who only have a limited supply of oxygen.
She said volunteer fire crews and other first responders are making sure that those who call needing oxygen or needing to get to the hospital receive help.
“One guy, his back up only lasted 10 hours, well he has been without power all night. East Franklin Volunteer fire department took him some spare tanks that they had one of their trucks and he’s making it today and he’s making it today and they are hoping that his power gets cut back on before, but we had advised him that if he runs out that we will have to get him to a hospital,” said Glass.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.