First Alert Weather Day: More winter weather on the way tonight

It is cold and quiet this morning as many wake up to snow and ice from the last few days. Temperatures in the teens this morning will finally warm enough by later this morning to make it above freezing and help thaw away some of the bad road conditions in northwest Alabama. However, that will be a short-term thaw as this evening we expect another round of winter weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Northwest Alabama. This includes Limestone, Lauderdale, Franklin, Lawrence, and Colbert counties and all of middle Tennessee. The watch in Alabama goes into effect at 4pm this evening and starts at 6pm for Tennessee. We will remain dry to start the day today, but moisture returns by the afternoon and hazardous travel conditions are once again expected. This is due to a mixture of sleet and snow, and even the threat for freezing rain will be there as well but this appears to be more of a sleet/snow event. Total accumulation of sleet and snow will range between 1-3″ with the higher totals happening over far northwest Alabama in Lauderdale and Colbert counties. There may even be some accumulation in the Metro as well.