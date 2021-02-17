First Alert Weather Day: More winter weather on the way tonight

Today is now a First Alert Weather Day due to the to the potential for hazardous driving conditions over northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee that will develop during the late afternoon hours.
It is cold and quiet this morning as many wake up to snow and ice from the last few days. Temperatures in the teens this morning will finally warm enough by later this morning to make it above freezing and help thaw away some of the bad road conditions in northwest Alabama. However, that will be a short-term thaw as this evening we expect another round of winter weather. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Northwest Alabama. This includes Limestone, Lauderdale, Franklin, Lawrence, and Colbert counties and all of middle Tennessee. The watch in Alabama goes into effect at 4pm this evening and starts at 6pm for Tennessee. We will remain dry to start the day today, but moisture returns by the afternoon and hazardous travel conditions are once again expected. This is due to a mixture of sleet and snow, and even the threat for freezing rain will be there as well but this appears to be more of a sleet/snow event. Total accumulation of sleet and snow will range between 1-3″ with the higher totals happening over far northwest Alabama in Lauderdale and Colbert counties. There may even be some accumulation in the Metro as well.
Be prepared in all areas for rapid changes in driving conditions as we go into the afternoon and approach sunset Wednesday. Areas outside of the watch will likely see all rain as we get later into the evening with temperatures warming into the upper 30s, but there may be periods of a wintry mix. Precipitation will begin to move out of the area late Thursday morning into the afternoon. There may be some areas of sleet or snow mixing back in as we head into Thursday afternoon, but the accumulation from that will remain minimal. However, as we head into Thursday evening our temperatures will fall back below freezing into Friday morning which could mean more slick spots for Friday morning. Highs will be in the 30s Friday afternoon before warming into the weekend.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
