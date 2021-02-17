COVID-19 vaccine clinics rescheduling appointments after winter storm

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Healthcare leaders are now working to get COVID-19 vaccinations back on schedule after the winter storm cancelled several vaccination clinics.
For some people, Monday was the day they were supposed to get their COVID-19 vaccine, but the winter weather had other plans.
Tracy Doughty with Huntsville Hospital said people who were originally scheduled for their clinic on Monday should come on Wednesday the same time as their original appointment.
“We will do about 2,000 shots on Wednesday,” Doughty said. “It was good for us to do the mass vaccination clinic last week where we were doing about 2,000 a day, so we will use that same process for this Wednesday. We will have to open more stations and we will have between 14 -16 stations open tomorrow.”
For those who missed Tuesday’s appointment because they didn’t feel comfortable driving, they will come Thursday.
Over at Hellen Keller Hospital, hospital President Kyle Buchanan said they are also working to make up lost time.
“We have our second doses of vaccines allocated for individuals 75-years-old and up scheduled for this week,” Buchanan said. “So we have had to postpone many of them to Friday of this week and Monday of next week purely because we don’t want one of our more senior members in the community in harms way trying to get to our clinics.”
The logistics behind this means those days will require more resources.
“We added some additional patients for those days and we simply expanded our hours and staff to be able to get everyone done those two days,” Buchanan said.
