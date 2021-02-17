Court documents filed in Alabama show criminal complaint for man in U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRC) - Court documents filed in Alabama show a man with an ALEA-issued Alabama driver license has an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint and an arrest warrant in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.
An affidavit lays out the government’s argument that there is enough probable cause to charge Phillip Andrew Bromley with Unlawful Entry of a Restricted Building and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
Prosecutors said Bromley was in the Capitol on or around the time Ashli Babitt was shot during the breach of the Capitol. Prosecutors refer to a narrative in a video posted on a ProPublica website entitled “What Parler Saw During the Attack in the Capitol.”
In the video investigators said Bromley said he ”breached the right side,” and “came to two large glass doors.” Bromley said he was then talking with SWAT officers and reminding them “of their oath” when he said a woman was “shot in her neck.”
Investigators said Bromley later states, “they shot her and she is dead.” He concludes by stating, “my name is Phillip Bromley.”
Prosecutors said they matched pictures from video of Bromley at the Capitol to his ALEA photograph on his driver’s license.
