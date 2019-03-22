Skip to content
Business Spotlight
Deals
First Responders Contest
Black History Month
Home
News
Coronavirus
Weather
Sports
48 Now
TV
TN VALLEY LIVING
About Us
Home
Coronavirus and the Classroom
Coronavirus Updates
Roku, Amazon FireTV and more
Your First Alert in the Morning
WAFF Pix
Election Results
Community Calendar
Live Newscasts & Replays
News
Huntsville - Madison
Limestone - Morgan
Sand Mountain
Shoals
48 Investigates
Crime Stoppers
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Community
Black History Month
Send Your Photos
Be Inspired
Weather
You Track Storms
Alfa Camera Network
First Alert Doppler Radar
First Alert Weather on Amazon Alexa
48 First Alert Storm Tracker
What is a First Alert Weather Day?
How to Program your Midland Weather Radio
First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather on the Radio
Sports
NCAA
High-school
Local
Safety with Sprocket
48 Blitz
High School Football Scores
TV
Program Schedule
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bounce TV
Gray DC Bureau
Grit TV
Investigate TV
Where to find 48.2 and 48.3 on cable
Absolutely Alabama with Fred Hunter
First Responders Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Job Openings
Latest Newscasts