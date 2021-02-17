Another winter storm with snow & sleet accumulation for some locations

WINTER STORM WARNING for Franklin, Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone and Lincoln (TN) Counties through 6:00 AM Thursday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Morgan, Madison and Jackson Counties through 6:00 AM CST Thursday.
Rain showers will turn over to light freezing rain, sleet and snow this evening. Sleet and snow can accumulate quickly tonight leading to dangerous travel conditions across North Alabama and Middle Tennessee. Some locations west of Interstate 65 could pick up 2 to 5 inches or more of sleet and snow this evening. Other areas east of I-65 could see 1 to 3 inches of sleet and snow accumulation, this is highly dependent on the temperature fall later tonight. The winter precip will turn over to mostly rain after midnight into Thursday morning as temperatures warm overnight.
Thursday will be cold and somewhat breezy, expect more rain and snow showers through the day. Roads can refreeze Thursday night into Friday. Finally, drier skies and sunshine will move in for Friday, highs will be cold the middle 30s! The weekend forecast is looking better with cool highs on Saturday in the middle 40s, skies will be mainly sunny. We will be back near average on Sunday with temps in the middle 50s.
Next week is looking far more mild with temps in the 60s and additional chances for rain showers.
