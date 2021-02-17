Another winter storm with snow & sleet accumulation for some locations

Rain showers will turn over to light freezing rain, sleet and snow this evening. Sleet and snow can accumulate quickly tonight leading to dangerous travel conditions across North Alabama and Middle Tennessee. Some locations west of Interstate 65 could pick up 2 to 5 inches or more of sleet and snow this evening. Other areas east of I-65 could see 1 to 3 inches of sleet and snow accumulation, this is highly dependent on the temperature fall later tonight. The winter precip will turn over to mostly rain after midnight into Thursday morning as temperatures warm overnight.