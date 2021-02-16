Tuesday’s conditions going into the evening

A lot of areas in Northern Alabama are still under overcast skies late this afternoon with temperatures only reaching the middle 20s.
A quiet evening ahead, but another cold night is in store for us. The teens will make another appearance this evening for our low headed into Wednesday.
We will have a bit of a break in activity today, but another possible round of wintry weather could be on the way for Wednesday and Thursday.
Temperatures going into Wednesday on will improve and warm. The best days of the week will be the weekend, when we see the middle 40s and some sunshine.
The next 10 days will bring some calm to the Valley, but we will still be recovering from chilly temperatures.
