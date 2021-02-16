Sand Mountain emergency management agencies making preparations and monitoring roads

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) -Emergency management officials in Sand Mountain are also working to keep drivers safe.
Paul Smith is the EMA director for Jackson County.
He said, county public works started pre-treating roads on Sunday and came back out Monday to prevent ice on the roads.
ALDOT is out working on the state roads and he said the rescue squad and sheriff’s office have pre-staged some vehicles throughout the county to transport nurses to the hospital for anyone who has to get to work.
He said they expect to see lower temperatures after sunset and heavy rain and warns drivers to drive slowly.
“I know that the posted speed limits on the highways are what they are, but that’s meant for optimum conditions. So we have to modify our driving habits anytime we don’t have dry pavement to drive on. A lot of people forget that sometimes and just put it in drive and go. But you just need to slow down, be careful and if you are caught out stay off the brakes,” said Smith.
With temperatures expected to drop, Smith said drivers need to be prepared.
“Always carry a blanket with you and some water, maybe some snacks, you know these are things that folks do everybody and may have a bag of snacks in their car. Also bring a flashlight, but it’s best to not travel after dark if you don’t have to, just don’t,” said Smith.
WAFF 48 also talked to Marshall and Dekalb EMA directors and they said they are pre-treating roads and will be paying close attention to weather alerts to help keep drivers safe.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.