Power outages across the Tennessee Valley due to winter weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WINTER STORM WARNING for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee Counties through 6:00 AM CST Tuesday.
WAFF is tracking numerous power outages in the area as inclement weather continues through the Tennessee Valley. Here is a list of ones we know of so far.
As of Monday 6 p.m. Monday night, there are over 1,000 people without power in Lauderdale County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- 500 power outages as of 6:20 p.m. Monday
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
- 1,355 power outages as of 6:10 p.m. Monday
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
- 500 power outages as of 6:15 p.m. Monday
MADISON COUNTY
- 500 power outages as of 6:20 p.m. Monday
MORGAN COUNTY
- 36 power outages as of 6:14 p.m. Monday
Crews are working to restore those utilities.
We will continue to update this list as inclement weather continues through the next couple of days. Stick with WAFF for updates both online and on-air.
