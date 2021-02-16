Power outages across the Tennessee Valley due to winter weather

Power outages across the Tennessee Valley due to winter weather (Source: AP)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 15, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 7:18 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WINTER STORM WARNING for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee Counties through 6:00 AM CST Tuesday.

WAFF is tracking numerous power outages in the area as inclement weather continues through the Tennessee Valley. Here is a list of ones we know of so far.

As of Monday 6 p.m. Monday night, there are over 1,000 people without power in Lauderdale County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

  • 500 power outages as of 6:20 p.m. Monday

Franklin Electric Customers Franklin Electric Co-op will postpone utility restoration activities from 6:00 PM this...

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 15, 2021

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

  • 1,355 power outages as of 6:10 p.m. Monday

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN

  • 500 power outages as of 6:15 p.m. Monday

MADISON COUNTY

  • 500 power outages as of 6:20 p.m. Monday

NEWS RELEASE - HUNTSVILLE UTILITIES POWER OUTAGE UPDATE Monday - February 15, 2021 - 6:20pm Huntsville Utilities...

Posted by Huntsville Utilities on Monday, February 15, 2021

MORGAN COUNTY

  • 36 power outages as of 6:14 p.m. Monday

Crews are working to restore those utilities.

We will continue to update this list as inclement weather continues through the next couple of days. Stick with WAFF for updates both online and on-air.

MONDAY”S FORECAST

Ice storm warning!

