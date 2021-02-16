Northern Madison County roads “better than expected”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In northern Madison County, District One Commissioner Tom Brandon said the roads are better than expected.
He said the New Market area has more accumulation of snow compared to the Hazel Green area.
He is thankful there hasn’t been any major accidents or power outages due to the icy conditions.
He is asking, if possible, for people to stay off the roads for another day.
“There was drying time between when it quit raining and when it actually started freezing,” said Commissioner Brandon. “The roads are in pretty good condition. Still the places you need to be careful with are crossing bridges and because we did have so much rain yesterday some areas where the rain ran across the roads in the ditches, those places have frozen.”
Brandon said his crews have enough brine and salt to treat roads later this week if another storm hits the area.
“We will be doing exactly what we have been doing the last couple of days. After the crews came in today we took an inventory of all that we have left from putting out on the roads and making sure we have plenty, so if we do have another round move in Wednesday night into Thursday morning we are prepared. We have our trucks loaded up ready to go.”
If you live in District One and need help with your roads or a down tree you are encouraged to contact Brandon's office. Those numbers can be found on the Madison County Commission website.
