Morgan, Limestone counties deal with power outages, down trees

ATHENS, DECATUR Ala. (WAFF) - Crews in Limestone and Morgan County have their hands full, responding to down trees and power lines.
As of just before 10 p.m., there were 2,400 Athens Utilities customers without power in Limestone County.
We’re told crews are working as fast as they can, while trying to stay safe.
In Morgan County, the Mud Tavern Fire Department has been busy clearing trees.
We’re told some people may not have their power restored until the morning.
According to Athens communications, dispatch cannot give every customer a timeline for restoration of power. Crews will work throughout the night and into Tuesday as long as conditions are safe to do so.
Another message officials want everyone to hear, do not try to cross a power line in the road.
The Communications Specialist for the City of Athens and the County Commission Chairman for Limestone County both urge you to have patience as crews work to get the lights back on.
“The biggest thing is, you know, patience. Those guys are out there in a treacherous environment and we want them to go home to their families just like everybody else. So they’re going to work safely and take their time,” says Collin Daly, Limestone County Commission Chairman.
If you come across a down tree or power line and don’t see a crew on scene yet, you’re asked to report it by calling 256-232-1440.
