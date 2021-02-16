Lappdog Towing ready for icy roads, stranded vehicles

“This is oil dry. We put this down on wreck scenes for spills like oil and antifreeze but if you put this under your tires with cat litter or something like that it will give you extra traction to get off the ice and you don’t have to pay for a tow truck. Otherwise you’ll be spinning. exactly this right here will cut into it. It’s so gritty it will actually give you traction to break up the ice,” said Lapp.