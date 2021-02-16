Lappdog Towing ready for icy roads, stranded vehicles

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When roads turn icy, tow truck drivers are on standby to pull vehicles out of ditches.
When the roads turn dicey, Michael Lapp is the guy who can get you out of a bad spot. He owns Lappdog Towing in Huntsville.
Lapp’s got one tow truck parked inside his building. The other, on the lot, waiting on an emergency call. Both are loaded down with all the essentials.
“Most of the equipment stays in there out of the weather. We’ve got chains, straps, lights, boots,” said Lapp, owner of Lappdog Towing.
Lapp knows the temperature can change at any time, causing a lot of problems on roadways. Driving especially gets interesting on ice.
“Unfortunately, people don’t have their vehicles well maintained meaning new tires stuff like that, proper alignments and stuff like that. That will cause them issues in heavy down pours or icy conditions,” said Lapp.
“This is oil dry. We put this down on wreck scenes for spills like oil and antifreeze but if you put this under your tires with cat litter or something like that it will give you extra traction to get off the ice and you don’t have to pay for a tow truck. Otherwise you’ll be spinning. exactly this right here will cut into it. It’s so gritty it will actually give you traction to break up the ice,” said Lapp.
It’s all good advice from an expert who warns, don’t take chances on icy roads. You’re better off staying home.
