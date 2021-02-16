Icy conditions persist in the Shoals

FLORENCE Ala. (WAFF) - Many, if not most of the businesses in downtown Florence, are closed because of the winter storm.
Senior Trooper Gregory Corble with the Alabama Department of Transportation said all roads in Lauderdale County have ice on them.
It’s a similar situation in both Franklin and Colbert Counties, where emergency management directors have deemed all county roads impassible.
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith said the roads will get worse before they get better.
“In some cases, it’s going to get a little worse because people are going to drive over the packed ice and then it’s going to refreeze as a slicker surface so we’re going to have issues with that off and on all the way through Wednesday, until we do get back above freezing,” said Smith.
Helen Keller EMS Director Bruce Carson said as road conditions grow worse, it will take longer for them to respond.
Carson said you might be staying home, but emergency workers are operating like normal right now.
He said they have six EMS stations that are staffed throughout the county.
He also said they are communicating with EMA and 911 frequently about the weather conditions
He says so far, there hasn’t been an area that has been unreachable.
Carson and other first responders in the Shoals are urging folks here to stay inside as the temperature continues to drop and the ice continues to stick overnight.
