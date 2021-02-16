First Alert Weather Day: Coldest temperatures in more than three years!

We’re waking up this morning to some of our coldest temperatures in years! Some spots are rolling out of bed to temperatures into the single digits, while the rest of the Valley is into the low to mid teens! This is the coldest air we have seen since January of 2018! On top of that, a northwest wind is making it feel much colder as wind chills are below zero in parts of the Valley as well. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 9AM this morning due to the bitter cold wind chills. This cold is why today is a First Alert Weather Day. The cold means that any ice that formed or accrued throughout the day on Monday will continue to stick around throughout the day today. High temperatures today across the Valley should stay into the mid to upper 20s for most, with a few spots making the 30s. There may be periods of sunshine which will help melt some of the icy spots on the roads, but don’t expect sunshine all day.