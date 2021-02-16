COVID-19 vaccine clinics closing due to winter weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The winter storm is taking a toll on the state health department’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. WAFF is keeping track of clinic closures this week and will continue to add to this last as they are announced.
Athens-Limestone Hospital
The Athens-Limestone Hospital COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closed Tuesday, February 16. Officials with the hospital say everyone with an appointment will be called to reschedule as soon as possible. People who are scheduled to receive second doses will receive priority scheduling.
Crestwood Medical Center
Crestwood Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be closed on Tuesday, February 16 due to icy road conditions. Officials with Crestwood say if you had an appointment scheduled, a team member will be contacting you to reschedule for later this week.
Cullman Regional Medical Center
The Cullman Regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Monday, February 15 was cancelled. Anyone scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine has been rescheduled to Friday, February 19 at the same time as originally scheduled. Anyone scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine can come Wednesday, February 17, or Friday, February 19 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Cullman Regional’s staff is calling all patients with appointments to confirm this schedule.
DeKalb County
A vaccine clinic in Rainsville scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 has been cancelled. The clinic was rescheduled to March 2.
Highlands Medical Center
Highlands Medical Center rescheduled two, first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Thursday, February 18 and Friday, February 19. The clinics will take place from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., while supplies last. These clinics will be held in the main lobby of HMC. Vaccines will be given on a first come first served basis to those who meet current Alabama guidelines.
Marshall Medical Centers
Both Marshall Medical Centers will be closed on Tuesday, February 16 and Wednesday, February 17. If you had an appointment scheduled for Tuesday, your appointment has been changed to Thursday, February 18. If you had an appointment on Wednesday, your appointment was moved to Friday, February 19.
All County Health Departments will be closed on Tuesday, February 16. Anyone who is scheduled for COVID-19 booster doses at these location will be worked in over the next two weeks. The Northern district includes, Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston.
