COVID-19 vaccine clinics closing due to winter weather

The Cullman Regional COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Monday, February 15 was cancelled. Anyone scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine has been rescheduled to Friday, February 19 at the same time as originally scheduled. Anyone scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine can come Wednesday, February 17, or Friday, February 19 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Cullman Regional’s staff is calling all patients with appointments to confirm this schedule.