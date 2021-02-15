Madison City Schools will not open Tuesday due to winter weather conditions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City Schools will remain closed on Tuesday.
Superintendent Ed Nichols announced Monday, this will apply to all school-based and virtual learning students.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a State of Emergency for much of Alabama that includes the Tennessee Valley region. Weather permitting, school will resume on Wednesday, with the “B” group for middle and high school students and all students at the elementary level reporting.
There will be an announcement Tuesday concerning the reopening of school.
