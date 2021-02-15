Local non-profit and church to open Max Luther Community Center as warming shelter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you need a warm place to stay as the temperatures drop below freezing for the next few days, several local organizations in the Tennessee Valley have their doors open.
For more than a decade, Lineise Arnold has served as the Executive Director for The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.
The non-profit works to raise awareness on homelessness, while providing resources.
As temperatures continue to drop in the Tennessee Valley, Arnold and the Episcopal Church of Nativity has partnered to help provide a warm shelter to those in need at the Max Luther Community Center.
“We have the capacity to serve at least 60 people if necessary, on the average we’ve had between 20 and 25 people who have stayed at the warming center this year in 2021,” said Arnold.
Doors will open at 3 p.m. on Monday and will stay open until Wednesday morning.
Arnold said they’re prepared to serve as many people as possible but knows firsthand that some people may not feel comfortable showing up.
“The clients have all of their possessions in their tents, so they are afraid f losing their possessions if they leave their items if they go into the warming center. So sometimes they just try to bury them in the cold versus taking the advantage of the warming center being there because unfortunately there are some people who do steal,” said Arnold.
Most importantly, Arnold said safety is their top priority and they will be following CDC guidelines.
“We will be passing out masks, hand sanitizer, the cots will be spaced 6 feet away to make sure there is appropriate distance between them and so we’re going to encourage everyone to wear their masks unless their eating or smoking,” said Arnold.
Arnold said as of now, no donations are needed from the community at this time.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.