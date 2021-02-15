Limestone County EMA issues road advisory Monday morning

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency issued an impassable road notice Monday morning.
Effective as of 5:15 a.m., all roads and bridges in Limestone County have been deemed impassable, until further notice.
Members of the general public are advised that all travel should be suspended or delayed. Only emergency vehicles may travel on Limestone County roads and bridges.
“It is dangerous to be out on the road,” Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said.
Chief Johnson reported at 6 a.m. that it is too dangerous for motorists to be out the road. He said there is light traffic in Athens, but there are icy conditions especially around bridges and intersections. He said a few vehicles slid into ditches overnight.
