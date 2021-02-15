Lauderdale Christian Nursing home couple celebrates 62nd Valentine’s Day together

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) -We hope you got to spend some time with your Valentine over the weekend!
In Lauderdale County Linda and Roe Hughes got to celebrate their 62nd Valentines Day together!
The Hughes are residents at the Lauderdale Christian Nursing home, and both Alabama natives!
We’re told it’s been a difficult year for them, both getting COVID-19 and having to be a part from each other while they were sick.
But they tell us now they are grateful to be together and healthy!
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.