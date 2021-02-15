Huntsville City Schools to remain closed Tuesday due to winter weather conditions

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 15, 2021 at 11:41 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 12:12 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools will remain closed on Tuesday.

Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams announced Monday, schools and offices will not open on Tuesday due to winter weather conditions.

The release noted that students and employees should not report to campuses unless otherwise directed by the Superintendent.

Remote teaching and learning will not occur.

District leaders will continue to monitor conditions and communicate any updates to stakeholders. For other news, visit huntsvillecityschools.org.

