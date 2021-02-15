Huntsville adjusts Orbit, Access transit availability due to winter weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced changes to the Orbit and Access Transit services on Monday due to winter weather conditions.
Huntsville Transit will continue to operate Orbit’s fixed-route bus service until noon on February 15.
Access, the City’s paratransit service, will operate until 1 p.m. on Monday or until all clients have been safely transported home. All transit services will cease for the remainder of the day following these times due to inclement weather.
For February 16, Orbit will not operate if roads are covered in 1/4 inch of ice or more.
Access will continue to transport dialysis patients as long as clinics remain open. Access vehicles are equipped for icy road conditions.
