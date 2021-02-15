First Alert Weather Day: Ice, Sleet, & Snow will create dangerous conditions today

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for hazardous conditions due to freezing rain, sleet, & snow.
There has been a slight lull overnight in our moisture which was as expected, but don’t let that make you complacent. Temperatures this morning are at or below freezing for much of the Valley and should remain close to that 32-degree mark all day today. This is what will make today extremely tricky. For areas east of I-65 today, temperatures should stay above freezing until later in the day. Once icing begins it is expected to worsen quickly which will lead to deteriorating road conditions and possible power outages later in the day. We will have to watch the precipitation type closely in Northwest Alabama as we could see a potential changeover to sleet and snow at times which would accumulate on top of the ice below. All precipitation should wrap up before midnight into Tuesday, but impacts will last much longer than that. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 AM Tuesday morning
Total ice accretion for areas along and west of I-65 will be between 1/3 of an inch to possibly as high as 2/3 of an inch. This is where we also have the potential for a few inches of sleet and snow accumulation as well, which will make driving conditions even more hazardous. Icing in the Huntsville/Madison metro will likely be between 1/10 of an inch to 1/4 of an inch which will impact bridges and overpasses, but also some local roads as well. On top of that, we may also see some areas of sleet or snow, however accumulation with that is not expected to be as significant. For areas of Northeast Alabama, the chance at ice isn’t as high, but we could still see a glaze of ice, especially by the evening hours today as temperatures begin to plummet overnight into Tuesday. This will happen first for areas of higher elevation.
Unfortunately, we expect the ice to stick around and make travel improbable if not impossible, for many spots throughout the day on Tuesday. This is because temperatures will likely stay below freezing throughout the day on Tuesday through midday Wednesday. That is when we will likely see conditions improve, but we will also have the potential for more rain late Wednesday into Thrusday which could bring some more wintry issues for part of the Valley.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
