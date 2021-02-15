First Alert Weather Day: Ice, Sleet, & Snow will create dangerous conditions today

Total ice accretion for areas along and west of I-65 will be between 1/3 of an inch to possibly as high as 2/3 of an inch. This is where we also have the potential for a few inches of sleet and snow accumulation as well, which will make driving conditions even more hazardous. Icing in the Huntsville/Madison metro will likely be between 1/10 of an inch to 1/4 of an inch which will impact bridges and overpasses, but also some local roads as well. On top of that, we may also see some areas of sleet or snow, however accumulation with that is not expected to be as significant. For areas of Northeast Alabama, the chance at ice isn’t as high, but we could still see a glaze of ice, especially by the evening hours today as temperatures begin to plummet overnight into Tuesday. This will happen first for areas of higher elevation.