FIRST ALERT: Road conditions across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How have roads been impacted by winter weather conditions across the Tennessee Valley?
WAFF receives reports from law enforcement, first responders, EMAs and others during winter weather situations. See the latest reports received by our newsroom staff from each of these areas.
NOTE: Road conditions are constantly changing.
- [6:30AM, Monday] Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reported icy areas in the northwest portion of the county
- [10AM, Monday] Numerous accidents reported along County Road 1101 and County Road 1043 bridge
- [2:50PM, Monday] Colbert County EMA maintains all county roads as impassable
- [2:50PM, Monday] Franklin County EMA maintains all roads in the county impassable
- [2:50PM, Monday] Alabama Law Enforcement Agency maintains all roads have icy roadway conditions
- [3:00PM, Monday] Power lines down at Oakdale and Big Oak
- [2:30PM, Monday] County commission reports Pettusville Road is impassable. Power lines and trees down at Pettusville Methodist Church.
- [2:24PM, Monday] Tree limbs and power lines down on Elkton Road between Elm Street and bridges.
- [9:45AM, Monday] City of Athens reported the Street Department had sanded areas, including some bridges. Icy spots are still a possibility. Police Chief Floyd Johnson advises residents to stay home.
- [5:15AM, Monday] Limestone County EMA issued an impassable road alert for the county.
- At 7 a.m., Huntsville Police were already receiving reports of icy overpasses.
- [2:50PM, Monday] Tree down on Gum Springs Road Pond
- Around 6:30 a.m., Morgan County Deputies responded to an accident involving more than 20 vehicles. No injuries were reported. Read more here.
