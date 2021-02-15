DU offices remain closed on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Decatur Utilities announced Tuesday morning offices will remain closed due to road conditions.
Electric and Gas/Water/Wastewater Operations crews will be on standby to respond to any outages or other utility emergencies that arise.
The DU parking lot and drive-thru lanes will be closed including self-service kiosks. Payments can be made by phone or online.
ORIGINAL: Decatur Utilities will close its admin office – including payment drive-thru windows – at 1 p.m. today due to deteriorating road conditions and inclement weather.
WAFF is told crews from DU Electric Operations will be on standby to respond to any potential outages. Outages should be reported by calling 256-552-1400 and following the system prompts. Customers can also view current outages at https://www.decaturutilities.com/outages-interruptions.
Huntsville viewers can report power outages or downed power lines by calling 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).
Key safety points to remember:
- Never approach, touch or attempt to drive across a downed power line. It may still be energized – even If it appears to be dead.
- Do not plug a portable generator into one of your home’s outlets OR connect it to your home’s wiring. Only run the generator outside and plug appliances directly into it.
- Permanent stand-by generators should only be installed by a professional, licensed electrician. Installation must include a transfer switch! Register your generator installation with DU at 256-552-1400 Opt. 4 so our dispatchers have a record of it.
