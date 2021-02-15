City crews sanding bridges, roads freezing over

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Ice and rain from the winter storm is already starting to cover parts of the Tennessee Valley.
The sleet in Florence started at 6 p.m.
Crews have been hard at work treating the roads.
Florence spreading sand over the Pine street bridge because it iced over around 6:30 tonight
The Alabama Department of Transportation said that this weather may very well lead to some road and bridge closures, but they are monitoring weather reports
They said the decision to close bridges is usually made by police or state troopers when they deem it unsafe to travel
Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said rural areas of northwest Lauderdale county are having some slick areas and if you absolutely don’t have to drive, simply stay home.
“Stay home. Be careful while you’re at home. If you lose power, be careful with alternate heating sources. It’s going to take responders longer to get to you and there’s also usually a higher demand for those responders in situations like this. You probably need to get where you are going to go this evening and figure staying there until sometime Wednesday,” said Grabryan.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.