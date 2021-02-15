FIRST ALERT: road condition reports across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How have roads been impacted by winter weather conditions across the Tennessee Valley?
WAFF receives reports from law enforcement, first responders, EMAs and others during winter weather situations. See the latest reports received by our newsroom staff from each of these areas.
NOTE: Road conditions are constantly changing.
- At 7 a.m., Huntsville Police were already receiving reports of icy overpasses.
- At 5:15 a.m., Limestone County issued an impassable road alert for the county.
- At 9:45 a.m., the City of Athens reported the Street Department had sanded areas, including some bridges. Icy spots are still a possibility. Police Chief Floyd Johnson advises residents to stay home.
- Around 6:30 a.m., Morgan County Deputies responded to an accident involving more than 20 vehicles. No injuries were reported. Read more here.
- At 9 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported icy areas on Alabama Highway 157 and Alabama Highway 20 in Lauderdale County
- At 9 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported icy areas on Alabama Highway 133 from the Singing River Bridge to Veterans Drive in Colbert County
- At 10:19 a.m., the Colbert County EMA deemed all county roads as impassable.
- At 9 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported icy areas on Alabama Highway 101 and Alabama Highway 20 at Town Creek
- At 9 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported icy areas on Alabama Highway 33 in the Mill Pond area in Lawrence County
- At 9 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported icy areas on U.S. Highway 43 and Alabama Highway 24 in Franklin County
- Updates coming soon.
- Updates coming soon.
- At 6:30 a.m., the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reported icy areas in the northwest portion of the county.
- Updates coming soon.
- Updates coming soon.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.