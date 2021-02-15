FIRST ALERT: road condition reports across the Tennessee Valley

WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Day (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 15, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST - Updated February 15 at 10:35 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How have roads been impacted by winter weather conditions across the Tennessee Valley?

WAFF receives reports from law enforcement, first responders, EMAs and others during winter weather situations. See the latest reports received by our newsroom staff from each of these areas.

NOTE: Road conditions are constantly changing.

Madison County

  • At 7 a.m., Huntsville Police were already receiving reports of icy overpasses.

Limestone County

  • At 5:15 a.m., Limestone County issued an impassable road alert for the county.

[ READ MORE ON LIMESTONE COUNTY ROADS HERE ]

  • At 9:45 a.m., the City of Athens reported the Street Department had sanded areas, including some bridges. Icy spots are still a possibility. Police Chief Floyd Johnson advises residents to stay home.

Morgan County

  • Around 6:30 a.m., Morgan County Deputies responded to an accident involving more than 20 vehicles. No injuries were reported. Read more here.

Lauderdale County

  • At 9 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported icy areas on Alabama Highway 157 and Alabama Highway 20 in Lauderdale County

Colbert County

  • At 9 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported icy areas on Alabama Highway 133 from the Singing River Bridge to Veterans Drive in Colbert County
  • At 10:19 a.m., the Colbert County EMA deemed all county roads as impassable.

Lawrence County

  • At 9 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported icy areas on Alabama Highway 101 and Alabama Highway 20 at Town Creek
  • At 9 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported icy areas on Alabama Highway 33 in the Mill Pond area in Lawrence County

Franklin County

  • At 9 a.m., the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported icy areas on U.S. Highway 43 and Alabama Highway 24 in Franklin County

Jackson County

  • Updates coming soon.

Marshall County

  • Updates coming soon.

Cullman County

  • At 6:30 a.m., the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office reported icy areas in the northwest portion of the county.

DeKalb County

  • Updates coming soon.

Lincoln County, TN

  • Updates coming soon.

