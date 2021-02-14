Winter Storm Warning for ice, sleet and snow

Freezing rain will likely start to accrete (build up) on roadways, surfaces, tree branches and powerlines through the late morning into the afternoon, ice accumulation between 0.05″ to 0.5″ will be possible. Power outages can occur and trees may fall with any ice buildup. As temperatures fall through the afternoon we will see the freezing rain transition over to sleet and then finally snow. Sleet and snow will start to accumulate in NW AL first and then move eastward.