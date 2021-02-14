Winter Storm Warning for ice, sleet and snow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Winter storm warning for all North Alabama and Middle Tennessee Counties through 6:00 a.m. CST Tuesday.
Areas of mist and freezing fog have already caused some light ice build up on elevated surfaces and even caused some slick spots to form on bridges and overpasses. Mist, freezing drizzle and sleet will move in to our western counties overnight and that may cause a light glaze of ice to form on the roads for Monday morning.
Skies will be cloudy with morning temperatures around 30 degrees. Hazardous to dangerous travel will be the biggest and most widespread impact of this winter system, please avoid travel at all costs if possible! After a slight lull in activity, things will start to ramp up by mid-morning as rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow move across the area from west to east.
Freezing rain will likely start to accrete (build up) on roadways, surfaces, tree branches and powerlines through the late morning into the afternoon, ice accumulation between 0.05″ to 0.5″ will be possible. Power outages can occur and trees may fall with any ice buildup. As temperatures fall through the afternoon we will see the freezing rain transition over to sleet and then finally snow. Sleet and snow will start to accumulate in NW AL first and then move eastward.
Sleet and snow accumulation will widely vary from location to location, but know this sleet and snow is falling over an icy surface from earlier freezing rainfall. It looks like the moisture will move out by late Monday with temperatures falling fast into the 20s for Tuesday morning. Roads will stay icy through the day on Tuesday as we likely will not see any sunshine and temps hover around freezing.
Wednesday looks warmer and melting will begin, highs will be in the middle 40s with rain showers moving in late Wednesday into Thursday.
