Winter Storm Impacts

Sunday Valentine’s Day will start off dry with cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 30s. Things get far more complicated by Sunday evening as a winter storm moves in from the west. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for most counties from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
NW Alabama and Middle TN will see the first impacts with some freezing rain and sleet developing for Sunday night into Monday, some roads may be icy and travel could be difficult for in NW AL Monday morning.
The storm will continue to move east and rain will turn to sleet, then freezing rain/ice and eventually over into all snow by late Monday night. Ice accumulations from freezing rain can be anywhere from a glaze to ½ inch!
Ice accumulations may cause widespread hazardous or impossible road conditions, power outages and tree damage. As temps fall snowfall totals will be greatest for far Northwest Alabama, anywhere from one inch to 4 inches may be possible depending on timing and track.
Please check back for the latest forecast as it may change before Monday. Start thinking of preparing now before travel gets too difficult. More updates to follow on-air, online and on the WAFF48 Weather App.
-First Alert Meteorologist Eric Burke
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.