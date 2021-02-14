Weather closings and delays

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 14, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 2:25 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many health clinics and businesses will be closing starting Monday due to potential weather conditions that can impact the roads from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

Health clinic closings & delays:

  • Limestone County Health Department
  • Athens-Limestone Hospital Vaccine Clinic

Business closings & delays:

  • Wayne Farm: Decatur Fresh

