Weather closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many health clinics and businesses will be closing starting Monday due to potential weather conditions that can impact the roads from Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
Health clinic closings & delays:
- Limestone County Health Department
- Athens-Limestone Hospital Vaccine Clinic
Business closings & delays:
- Wayne Farm: Decatur Fresh
