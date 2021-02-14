School, business closings on Monday due to winter weather threat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many schools and businesses will be closed throughout the Tennessee Valley on Monday, February 15 due to the threat of inclement weather conditions.
School closures in Tennessee Valley:
- Athens State University
- Heritage Christian University
- Lauderdale County Schools
- Northwest-Shoals Community College
- The University of Alabama in Huntsville
Business closures in Tennessee Valley:
- Athens Lime-Stone Recycling Center
- Wayne Farms LLC Decatur Fresh Processing Facility
One school system will be virtual on Monday, February 15 due to the potential threat at of inclement weather.
Remote learning 2/15/21:
- Cullman County Schools
