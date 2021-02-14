School, business closings on Monday due to winter weather threat

School, business closings on Monday due to winter weather threat
Closings & Delays (Source: WWNY)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | February 14, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 5:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many schools and businesses will be closed throughout the Tennessee Valley on Monday, February 15 due to the threat of inclement weather conditions.

School closures in Tennessee Valley:

  • Athens State University
  • Heritage Christian University
  • Lauderdale County Schools
  • Northwest-Shoals Community College
  • The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Business closures in Tennessee Valley:

  • Athens Lime-Stone Recycling Center
  • Wayne Farms LLC Decatur Fresh Processing Facility

One school system will be virtual on Monday, February 15 due to the potential threat at of inclement weather.

Remote learning 2/15/21:

  • Cullman County Schools

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.