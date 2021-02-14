Madison Public Works crews prepare for slick road conditions

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Several state and local agencies are urging you to stay home.
Don’t get out and drive unless you have to.
Employees with the city of Madison Public Works Department have spent time Sunday preparing equipment.
The trucks are ready to go to treat the roads in Madison.
We’re told the Wall Triana 565 overpass, County Line overpass and Hughes Road overpass will all be hit with a sand and gravel mixture once the ice begins to accumulate.
Mike Gentle with Madison Public Works tells us his crew is also setting barricades near roads known to be problematic areas.
The East View area, from Hughes Road all the way to Slaughter Road is one of these places.
Gentle says they will shut down roads if Madison police alerts them to.
Bottom line, Gentle tell us the point is to clear the roads for police, fire, and other emergency vehicles.
Everyone else he says should stay home if possible.
“They need to stay home and stay safe. Because driving on ice, it’s almost impossible. I’m sure the police and the state troopers and all of the safety officers are going to say don’t get out, because there’s no sense getting out,” Gentle said.
Gentle says if for some reason you do go out later, make sure to slow down and do not try to pass the sanding trucks.
f any roads are closed, we’ll update you on air and online.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.