Limestone County Health Department plans to close Monday due to weather

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Health Department plans to close on Monday due to weather conditions that could heavily impact roadways.
According to the health department, there are a large number of patients scheduled to return for the second COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials said they will honor your second dose over the next two weeks.
The Limestone County Health Department tell WAFF, the vaccine efficacy is approved up to 42 days after the first dose. Contact (256) 232-3200 for updates on vaccine distribution in Limestone County.
